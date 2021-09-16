An estimated 2,600 Los Angeles Police Department employees are citing religious objections to try to get out of the required COVID-19 vaccination. In Washington state, thousands of state workers are seeking similar exemptions.
And in Arkansas, a hospital has been swamped with so many such requests from employees that it is apparently calling their bluff.
Religious objections, once used sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot.
And it is only likely to grow following President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans, including executive branch employees and workers at businesses with more than 100 people on the payroll.
The administration acknowledges that a small minority of Americans will use — and some may seek to exploit — religious exemptions. But it said it believes even marginal improvements in vaccination rates will save lives.
It is not clear how many federal employees have asked for a religious exemption, though union officials say there will be many requests. The Labor Department has said an accommodation can be denied if it causes an undue burden on the employer.
In the states, mask and vaccine requirements vary, but most offer exemptions for certain medical conditions or religious or philosophical objections.
It is obvious vaccines do not work, or the political dirtbags are on a major power trip....or both. When you hear about hospitals being overwhelmed with patients....that's because most of the staff have quit because they will "not" be "forced" to take the vaccine...they would rather quit. One of my best friends is a retired emergency room nurse..he said the vaccines are a HOAX. He is not going to get vaccinated. If fact chances are he has already had CoVid, along with 100 million other Americans. Does CoVid avoid postal carriers..? Does CoVid avoid political scum like Pelosi (IMHO), and Newsom? Does CoVid avoid Obama and his party of weasels in the Hamptons? It seems that CoVid only seeks out weak, and fearful Americans....sheeple if you will....why is that..? Don't bother asking...you don't have the courage to ask those types of questions...and if you do...your EBT card my have problems charging up next month. Enjoy your destiny..living in a tent isn't that bad.
