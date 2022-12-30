MOJAVE — After serving four months as interim CEO and general manager, the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors removed the “interim” tag, earlier this month, and named Tim Reid to lead the organization.
Reid came to Mojave, in April, as the site’s operations manager, a role he held until the departure of then-general manager Todd Lindner, in August, when he took over in an interim capacity.
While the Board named Reid CEO/general manager, during a closed session at its Dec. 6 meeting, discussion on his compensation was deferred, until January.
Prior to his arrival in Mojave, Reid served as operations manager for the Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, a commercial airport serving major domestic airlines and more than 1.6 million passengers a year.
Born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyo., Reid’s passion for aviation started at a young age, starting with an internship with the Experimental Aircraft Association at age 16, according to his biography. He earned a private pilot’s license, and became an accomplished certified flight instructor.
He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives and is currently working on his Accreditation. He possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Wyoming, and a Masters in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is also a Pro-Board Certified Firefighter, Fire Instructor, and previously held credentials as an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting firefighter.
Reid becomes the fifth general manager for the Mojave airport, and the fourth since it received designation as a commercial spaceport.
