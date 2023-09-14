California Power Bills

A Pacific Gas & Electric crew works at restoring power following a 2017 wildfire in Santa Rosa. The California Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Power bills for about 16 million people in Northern California will likely increase after state regulators released two rate proposals for one of the nation’s largest utilities Wednesday.

The California Public Utilities Commission is finishing up its once-every-four-years review of Pacific Gas & Electric, the Oakland-based utility that provides electric and gas service to a 70,000-square-mile area in northern and central parts of the state. The commission must approve how much PG&E can charge customers and how it will spend that money.

