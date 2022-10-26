California Wildfire Utility Fine

California utility regulators, on Tuesday, proposed penalizing Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million in fines for its role in starting the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County, which destroyed hundreds of homes and left four people dead.

PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began when a pine tree in Shasta County fell into a PG&E distribution line. In June, the utility pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter charged by the Shasta County district attorney’s office.

