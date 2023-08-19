PALMDALE — Registration is open for the Palmdale Partners Academy, with classes beginning on Sept. 5, and continuing through Oct. 24.
Academy classes will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday night for eight weeks. Registration closes Aug. 31 or when the class reaches capacity.
The academy is designed to give citizens a firsthand look at city operations and services. Participants will interact with and learn from city staff about municipal government and gain insight into the city’s future goals and objectives. The academy is aimed at aspiring politicians, business owners and interested residents.
“This is the 16th year for the Partners Academy, and we’ve had hundreds of graduates who not only gained valuable knowledge about the city they call home, but made new friends and lasting connections allowing them to become more effective in community engagement,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “If you want to know how Palmdale operates, this is the place to learn.”
Graduates of the Palmdale Partners Academy are encouraged to apply to be a Palmdale Ambassador. The ambassadors are volunteers who engage residents in community outreach throughout the City of Palmdale. Those who graduated from the Palmdale Partners Academy and want to get involved in the community are asked to apply to this dynamic volunteer group.
