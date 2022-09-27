PALMDALE — As it seeks to replenish the depleted ranks of lifeguards, Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its October Lifeguard Academy and is offering bonus pay of up to $2,000 for those hired, after completing the course.
Those who successfully complete the two-week course will receive American Red Cross lifeguarding certification, which is necessary to apply to become a city lifeguard and are guaranteed an interview for the Lifeguard I positions, which pay $18.48 per hour.
The bonus pay was instituted as Palmdale has dealt with the lifeguard shortage that has been felt nationwide.
“We’ve always struggled to fill our lifeguard positions, because there’s just not many individuals in our area that are already certified,” Palmdale Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said, in a July interview about the shortage.
At the time, the city had about 100 lifeguards on staff, about 30% fewer than the prior year. About 60% of those were returning employees.
“Our retention is excellent,” Smith said then. “We’ve got seasoned personnel that are coming back year after year.”
The City of Palmdale has long offered its own certification courses to help ensure a supply of lifeguards for its four public pools, as well as DryTown water park.
The October Lifeguard Academy will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Wednesday evenings and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 12-26.
The courses are held at Courson Park Pool, 39226 10th St. East and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Swimmers must be at least 15.5 years old by the start of class. All those who wish to apply for a lifeguard job, next summer, must be 17, by July 1.
Participants in the Lifeguard Academy must be able to swim a minimum of 100 yards continuously, prior to the first day of the Academy. Those unable to pass the swim test will be withdrawn and fees refunded.
For the first time, the Academy will offer a shallow water certification, which requires the 100-yard continuous swim, plus retrieving a brick in water up to five feet deep.
The deep water certification requires a swim test of 300 yards of continuous swimming with a 10-foot brick recovery dive.
As an added incentive this year, academy fees will be reimbursed for any participant who successfully completes the training and is hired as a lifeguard by the City of Palmdale.
The Academy fee is $132 for Palmdale residents and $175 for non-residents.
Course fee includes textbooks and supplies, including facial covering, pocket mask, hip pack and Red Cross certification fee.
Registration for the October class will close at noon on, Oct. 10 or when spots are filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.