Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding an October Lifeguard Academy with guaranteed interviews to those who successfully complete the course and bonuses available of up to $2,000 for those hired.

PALMDALE — As it seeks to replenish the depleted ranks of lifeguards, Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its October Lifeguard Academy and is offering bonus pay of up to $2,000 for those hired, after completing the course.

Those who successfully complete the two-week course will receive American Red Cross lifeguarding certification, which is necessary to apply to become a city lifeguard and are guaranteed an interview for the Lifeguard I positions, which pay $18.48 per hour.

