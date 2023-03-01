PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station will hold a free firearm safety symposium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 15.
Firearms are not allowed at the event, held at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Community Room, 42210 Sixth Street West in Lancaster.
The symposium will be led by firearm and safety instructors Michelle Royal and Chuck Sparks and will be joined by the Antelope Valley Violence Prevention Coalition and a firearm instructor who is also a registered firearm dealer.
The Coalition will also pass out free firearm locks to those in attendance, as well as provide information on available resources for victims of firearm violence.
Among the topics to be covered during the three-hour program are: how to legally buy or sell a firearm; purchasing ammunition in California and proper ammunition storage; firearm transportation protocols; fundamentals of firearm safety, firearm parts and operation; ammunition and components; cleaning and maintenance; causes of firearm accidents and how to prevent them; personal safety through situation awareness; and how to obtain a Concealed Carry Weapons permit in California.
