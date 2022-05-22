Monday is the registration deadline for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election.
The primary ballot includes Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s Measure H, the $400 million bond measure to build a new hospital that meets current earthquake standards to replace the 67-year-old Antelope Valley Medical Center.
The primary election includes candidates for US Senate and statewide office including governor and lieutenant governor. Under California’s “top two” primary system, in which all candidates appear on the same ballot, the top two vote-getters, regardless of their political party affiliation, advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Of note, Lancaster Deputy Mayor Angela Underwood Jacobs is one of three Republican candidates for lieutenant governor. The other Republicans are entrepreneur David Fennell and mental health worker Clint W. Saunders.
Current Lt. Gov. Democrat Eleni Kounalakis also faces a challenge from Democrats William Cavett “Skee” Saacke, a trial attorney, and businessman/engineer Jeffrey Highbear Morgan. No-party candidate David Hillberg, an aviation mechanic and actor, and Peace and Freedom candidate Mohammad Arif, a businessman, round out the lieutenant governor candidate list.
Voters will see appointed US Sen. Alex Padilla’s name on the ballot twice; that is not a mistake.
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla, the former secretary of state, in January 2021 to fill Vice President Kamala Harris’ vacant Senate seat after she was sworn in to office. California voters elected Harris to the Senate in November 2016. The six-year term for Harris’ former seat expires in January 2023. However, according to the California Voter Foundation, a new law signed by Newsom, last year, prevents Padilla from finishing Harris’ term as an appointed senator. Padilla will run to complete Harris’ term, which expires in January 2023, and for the full six-year term, which runs from Jan. 3, 2023, to January 2029.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will run for reelection in the new 27th Congressional District; he represents the 25th Congressional District. Garcia faces two Republican challengers: business owner David Rudnick and federal employees trainer Mark Pierce. Democrat Christy Smith, who lost to Garcia in the November 2020 election, is one of three Democrats to challenge Garcia. The other two are Simi Valley City council member Ruth Luevanos and small business owner Quaye Quartey.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the House minority leader, will run for reelection in the new 20th Congressional District; he represents the 23th Congressional District. McCarthy faces four challengers: Republicans James Davis, an engineer/economist/author, and James Macauley, a retired accountant; and Democrats Ben Dewell, a Board director/meteorologist, and teacher Marisa Wood.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, will run for reelection in the new 34th District; he represents the 36th District. Lackey faces five challengers, including two Republicans. Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, who represents the 33rd Assembly District, will challenge Lackey. Homeless solutions coordinator Paul Fournier is the other Republican candidate challenging Lackey.
Veterans advocate Roger LaPlante, who has no party preference, and Democrats Raj Kahlon, a real estate investor, and Rita Ramirez Dean a retired professor, are the other candidates for the 34th District seat.
Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo will run for the new 39th Assembly District, which cover the east side of the Valley. Carrillo, a Democrat, faces fellow Democrats Steve Fox, an attorney, and Andrea Rosenthal, a housing affordability organizer. Only one Republican candidate will be on the primary ballot — Paul Andre Marsh, a community services liaison.
Eligible individuals can register to vote online at lavote.gov
Voter registration applications are also available at most government buildings such as a library, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office, 44509 16th St. West, Suite 101, in Lancaster. Voters can check their voter registration to ensure they are registered to vote and their information is still up-to-date at lavote.gov
If an eligible voter misses the deadline, they will not be issued a Vote by Mail ballot, but can still vote in person at any Vote Center in Los Angeles County beginning May 28.
