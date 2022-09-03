LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus, the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival is nearly here, with eight days of festivities planned, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
In addition to a lot of food, music and carnival rides, the fair will host the return of popular motor sport events at the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena.
For those looking to be a part of the action, registration is open for the Figure 8 races and Demolition Derby, to be held, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively.
Entries are available online, at www.avfair.com, under the “The Fair” tab.
There are three categories for the Figure 8 races: Autocross, Stock Figure 8 and Modified Figure 8. Rules and qualifications for each category are available on the website.
Entry fees are $100 each for each category, through Sept. 29; they increase to $200 on the day of the event.
The Demolition Derby will also have three categories of competitors: Compact, Stock and Modified. Rules and qualifications for each category are also listed on the website.
As with the Figure 8, entry fees are $100 each for each category, through Sept. 30, increasing to $200 on the day of the event.
Those interested in attending the AV Fair can still get in on discounted presale admission and parking.
Through Tuesday, presale general admission is available for $9, a $6 savings off the regular admission price.
Through the duration of the fair, presale parking is available for $8, a savings of $2 off the gate price.
