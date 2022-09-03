Fair signups

Registration is open for those wishing to take part in the Demolition Derby or Figure 8 races at the 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, set to run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Fair

LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus, the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival is nearly here, with eight days of festivities planned, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

In addition to a lot of food, music and carnival rides, the fair will host the return of popular motor sport events at the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.