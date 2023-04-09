The Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council approved a comprehensive Digital Action Plan on Thursday that seeks to increase broadband access in underserved communities throughout Southern California, according to an announcement.

SCAG represents 191 cities and six counties. Today, 9% of Southern Californians — more than 1.7 million people — do not have access to adequate Internet speeds or have no Internet access whatsoever. These households are disproportionately in low-income or rural areas, where the population is predominantly Black, Latino or over 65 years old, the announcement said.

