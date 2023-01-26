ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago.
The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said in announcing the project’s launch.
The project will extend along Diamond Street from Orange Street to Rosamond Boulevard, the extent of the original revitalization project.
The original project included bump-outs at each corner of the intersections on Diamond Street for the length of the project. This project will remove the turf originally installed in these bump-outs and replace it with stamped concrete, as well as remove the existing bollards at each corner, replacing them with large, decorative boulders.
The decorative capstones on the planters along the street will be removed, the tops smoothed and painted to match the planters.
The existing roll-type curb on each corner will be removed and replaced with a raised curb and gutter, painted yellow at the intersections.
Additionally, a new wrought iron fence and gate enclosure will be installed around the equipment boxes on the northwest corner of Diamond and Poplar streets.
The project is expected to be completed, in March.
The Board of Supervisors, in October, awarded the $325,000 contract for the project to Nagle Earthworks, which was deemed to have submitted the lowest bid of the four received.
Kern County invested $1.8 million in the Diamond Street beautification, in 2015.
As part of that effort, Diamond Street received curbs, gutters and sidewalks along its length from Rosamond Boulevard to Orange Street, as well as the addition of diagonal street parking to increase the parking available for the businesses. Intersection improvements included Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access and landscaping.
Aesthetic and user-friendly additions of streetlights, benches and trees were also part of the project.
