Diamond Street refurbishment

Work has begun on a rehabilitation of Diamond Street, Rosamond’s traditional business district, that will help improve maintenance and repair past vandalism.

 Photo courtesy of Supervisor Zack Scrivner

ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago.

The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said in announcing the project’s launch.

