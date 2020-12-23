I’m sending out last minute Christmas cards. For many years I did not send any. Working newsroom editors are a harried lot and they often struggle just to manage the family “must do” lists. That would be a Christmas tree and presents under it.
One of my cards picked up on deep discount at Barnes and Noble before the pandemic descended, was a cheery red pick up truck, carrying cut trees. To my Covid-battered comrades, the greeting was, “This truck is leaving 2020!” It’s optimism for the new year at the end of a deeply uneasy annum.
We are foregoing family get-togethers, grateful we can keep streaming Christmas movies and my roll-out of World War II classics like “A Bridge Too Far” and “Band of Brothers,” which chronicled the “Screaming Eagles” at the siege of Bastogne, Christmas 1944.
This took me to Christmas 1944. My dad Carl Richard Anderson was in the European Theater of Operations. As my mother Charlotte noted, “Your father was too old to run in the woods with a rifle, but he was working on Christmas.”
That he was. At his Signal Corps unit, he was editing combat film from the Battle of the Bulge. He worked from London, where Nazi V-2 terror weapons, the world’s first ballistic missiles were falling, sometimes killing hundreds of civilians in a day, destroying thousands of homes, churches and hospitals, too.
The Nazi missiles were, in military terms, more of a nuisance than a strategic threat, unless one dropped on Parliament, or No. 10 Downing Street, where Churchill was working with Gen. Eisenhower to end the war.
With the Battle of the Bulge raging, peace by Christmas was out of the question. The battle, fought in Europe’s worst winter in 50 years, was Hitler’s last gambit to drive the Allies into the sea.
So, a meme dropped into my FB feed. It was a line of embattled GI Joes marching into the snow drifts of the Ardennes forest of Belgium to meet and defeat Hitler’s last offensive. The caption read: “Christmas 1944 so you can enjoy Christmas 2020.”
There they were. There they went. That is what they did. Most are gone now, but not all. I can think of three of our Valley’s GIs who were in, or around, Bastogne during the “Bulge” Christmas. From the 82nd Airborne Division, John Humphrey, wounded on Christmas Eve; from the 101st Airborne Division, Henry Ochsner. Both are gone now.
Also, Adolph Martinez, of the 17th Airborne Division, was taken POW and later escaped, because he was one gutsy paratrooper who is still with us. Merry Christmas and a happier 2021 to you, gallant trooper. Also to Navy vet Art Ray, a D-Day veteran and Marine veteran Palmer Andrews who was fighting in the Pacific on Christmas 1944. Thank you. Bless you all.
On Christmas 1944, as my dad listened to V-1 “buzz bombs” flying over his London billet, he processed photos of fighting in Belgium and bomb craters in London. The V-1 and V-2 attacks, thousands dropping on London, were Hitler’s final blitz, his so-called “Vengeance Weapons.”
Nine or ten time zones away, my brother Phillip C. Anderson, was born on Christmas Day, 1944 while my mother waited my dad’s return. The end of the war in Europe would wait until spring 1945 and my dad would wait until October that year to see his first born. He would wait until the holidays of 1945 for the family to be together and enjoy the benefits of peace, or at least, the end of the biggest war in history.
Our fathers and grandfathers (and their sisters in service and families on the home front) beat the Nazis. They also defeated fascism and totalitarianism, which staked our greatest claim to America’s stance as a symbol of hope and freedom.
The Nazis they beat were cruel, sadistic, murderous, anti-Semitic, genocidal and racist. Why would anyone decent in America tolerate the revival of this contemptible creed? Followers of Hitler’s disordered hatred were the ones the “Band of Brothers” and all their brothers and sisters fought and defeated.
With gratitude for a roof overhead, a stocked refrigerator and the opportunity to share with others less fortunate, I think about my kids, who always made sure my brother got an extra share of Christmas presents because they figured his birthday short-changed a boy’s birthday haul. They were more thoughtful than I ever was about my brother’s birthday falling on Dec. 25.
Until now. Now, I think about my parents coming through the Depression and World War II to give their children what Winston Churchill called “A happy Christmas to the children.”
If you are indoors, fed, safe enough and healthy enough, it is cause for gratitude. If you can manage it safely, there are food banks and charities — the real ones — that can help tide over those less fortunate.
Merry Christmas from 1944 to 2020. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance and wait with a bit of the patience our parents and grandparents showed as they waited for war, like this pandemic, to end.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. He deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.