California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, directed state regulators to let oil refineries switch to a winter gasoline blend earlier than normal in an effort to lower soaring gas prices. He also called on the Legislature to pass a new windfall tax on oil industry profits.

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions.

The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California, on Friday, far above the national average of $3.80, according to AAA. Newsom administration officials said the difference between state prices and the national average has never been larger.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

No POS Newsom is ripping you off. What the weasel is doing is called "gaslighting" The POS (Newsom) enacts all these B.S. rules and when the oil companies pass those penalties down to the consumers Newsom calls the oil companies greedy...and the Useful Idiots believe the POS. Newsom must think you have a "Rat Brain" just like Joe Biden....maybe the dirtbag is right.

