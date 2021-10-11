PALMDALE — The first of four redistricting workshops, one in each of the city’s four Council districts, will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Holiday Inn, 38630 Fifth Street West, in District 1.
The city, along with other governmental bodies at all levels, is involved in the once-a-decade process of redrawing district lines based on the latest data from the 2020 Census.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
Creating the district maps is the task of the 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission. It is tasked with reviewing data from the 2020 Census and, if necessary, adjusting the boundaries of the four Council districts to keep them as equal in population as possible. They will then recommend boundaries to the City Council for adoption.
Public input is integral to that process, with the four scheduled workshops as one avenue to collect it.
At the workshop, residents will be able to learn about mapping tools and ensure their community is fairly represented.
Comments may also be emailed to Redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org up until 24 hours before the scheduled meeting.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Additional workshops will be held on in District 4 at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Knight High School, 37423 70th St. East; in District 3 at 5 p.m., Saturday, at Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S; and in District 2 at 6 p.m., Oct. 25, at Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Visit DrawPalmdale.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.