The Kern County Board of Supervisors will hold another public hearing, on Monday, regarding the ongoing process to review and redraw the five supervisorial districts based on data from the 2020 Census.
The special meeting, at 6 p.m. in the Board Room at 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield, will present a revised map prepared by the contracted demographers, Redistricting Partners, as well as take additional public comments.
At a public hearing, on Oct. 26, Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Antelope Valley portions of the county, requested a map that maintains similar district boundaries to the existing ones, with some rebalancing to accommodate the latest population figures.
Redistricting Partners will present what is called Draft Map A2, a variation of the existing map reflecting this request.
Other draft maps, including those submitted from the community, will be included in the presentation and discussion.
Draft Map A2 has two districts in which more than 50% of the voting age population are Latinos. This representation is an important factor, as the county has a majority Latino population.
Having two majority-minority districts was part of a court-ordered redistricting in 2016.
Some proposed maps have been drawn with three districts with a majority Latino voting-age population.
Some of the other draft maps presented last month, including one by the community organization Equitable Maps Coalition, would combine what are now two districts representing the eastern and southern portions of the county into a single district. This would encompass all of the Antelope Valley portions of Kern County, including Rosamond, Edwards Air Force Base, Mojave and California City, and stretch to Ridgecrest and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines. A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss adoption of district boundaries at its Nov. 16 meeting, also following a public hearing. The deadline to adopt the maps is Dec. 15.
The new districts will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
