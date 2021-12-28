SACRAMENTO — Members of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission defended their months of sometimes chaotic work, Monday, as they handed off the completed maps that, barring successful court challenges, will govern congressional and legislative elections for the next 10 years.
“It was messy. And that’s the beauty of democracy,” said commission chairwoman Isra Ahmad.
The maps they formally presented to California’s top elections official, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, form new jigsaw puzzles for 52 congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts, 80 Assembly districts and four Board of Equalization districts.
That’s one short of the 53 congressional districts that existed under the previous maps because the population in other states is growing faster, a development with national implications.
The maps reflect California’s growing Latino population.
Twenty-two of the 80 Assembly districts have a Latino citizen voting age population greater than 50%, as do 11 of the 40 Senate districts and 16 of the 52 congressional districts.
That’s an increase of six Assembly districts, four Senate districts and six congressional districts.
Yet the commission’s first randomly selected members drew criticism for lacking sufficient Latino representation, recalled commission spokesman Fredy Ceja. Its work was further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, which among other things delayed census data intrinsic to drawing the maps.
The redrawn district lines already have prompted a flurry of lawmakers’ retirement announcements, will force others to move into new districts and court new voters, and in some cases will pit incumbents of the same or opposing parties in struggles for their political lives.
“In order to please and honor the desires of some, we knew that we would disappoint others, and for me that was a heartbreaking process,” said the Rev. Trena Turner, a Democratic commissioner.
“And it seemed to me that it would be so easy if we had a square state, if we didn’t lose a congressional seat,” she added.
