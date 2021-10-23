PALMDALE — The final community workshop for the process of redrawing boundaries of the districts for City Council representation will take place at 6 p.m., on Monday, at the Marie Kerr Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Residents may also participate virtually via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85657555425?pwd=Y3crR01yWTdKNFRGVjJZRmVDRyszUT09, Zoom number: US: +1 253 215 8782, webinar ID: 856 5755 5425, passcode: 090933.
Comments may also be emailed to Redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org until 24 hours before the scheduled meeting.
During Monday’s workshop, participants will learn about the redistricting process, which is necessary after the 2020 Census data showed significant changes in Palmdale’s population, leaving the current four Council districts out of compliance.
The information gathered will be used by the city’s 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission to create maps that fairly represent the city’s population and meet all state and federal requirements.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
This is the fourth community workshop held to collect public input on how the districts should be drawn. Interested residents may submit maps of their own, either the entire city or only their own desired district or to highlight a community of interest.
Draft maps can be submitted to redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org.
There will also be three more public hearings with the City Council before any maps are approved.
Visit www.DrawPalmdale.org to learn more about the redistricting process and future public participation opportunities.
