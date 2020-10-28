LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station has begun its Red Ribbon Week celebration.
Lancaster Station started its Red Ribbon Week on Friday and it will run through Saturday.
Red Ribbon Week was started because DEA agent Kiki Camarena was murdered by drug traffickers in Mexico City in 1985. During this week, wearing a red ribbon is a symbol of intolerance against the use of drugs.
“It went from honoring DEA agent Camarena from 1985 to really just being a great source of support information and education,” Lancaster Station Public Information Officer Ali Villalobos said. “Most importantly, not only for parents, but for students at school age level, and letting them know the importance to stay away from drugs and being drug-free.”
Each year the Station helps educate families and children about the dangers of drug use. This year, the Station is targeting teens to educate them, not so much about harder drugs, but the everyday drugs one normally wouldn’t think about.
“I think it’s really critical that we start educating teens and parents on vape cigarettes, alcohol use, even prescription drug use,” Villalobos said.
Because of the pandemic, deputies will not be able to join the students at their local schools this year.
“So that has been our challenge, of course, all year long with reaching out in our community engagement,” Villalobos said. “The nice thing about Red Ribbon Week has always been kind of this grassroots effort and so we’ve taken to social media, which is going to be the best way for us to conduct our outreach with COVID-19.”
Coloring pages have been posted on the Station’s Facebook page for families to print out at home for their children.
The Station also encourages parents to celebrate Red Ribbon Week by speaking to their children about drugs.
“We want to just make sure that parents know that not every important conversation has to be super scary,” Villalobos said. “So make it fun, get involved with the kids sit down and talk to them. Be aware of what they’re into what they’re doing, who their friends are. That way, if a problem arises, your child feels comfortable to come to you.”
Residents can visit Instagram (@lasdlan) or Facebook (@LancasterSheriffsStation) to follow Lancaster Station for more information on the Red Ribbon Week campaign.
