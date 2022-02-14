LOS ANGELES — A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles.
Former graduate classmates at Duke and Cornell, where he studied before becoming a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA in recent years, described him as inappropriate and creepy, with obsessive behaviors like sending excessive emails and text messages to some women that became harassment and, in at least one case, sexual harassment. Another said she changed her morning routine at Duke for weeks after Harris learned her schedule and texted her messages like, “I’m here, where are you?”
A SWAT team in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page document and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA, prompting the school to cancel in-person classes for a day. The so-called manifesto contained numerous racist threats and used the words “bomb,” “kill” and “shoot” more than 12,000 times.
Wearing a green jail jumpsuit with his wrists handcuffed, Harris did not speak, Tuesday, during his brief appearance in federal court in Denver. Another hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 and a judge ordered him to remain in federal custody without bail.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Jennifer Beck told the judge Harris is looking to hire private counsel. Beck did not immediately return a request for additional comment.
In online class reviews, interviews and emails obtained by The Associated Press, current and former students at all three universities alleged negligence by the schools for letting Harris slide previously, despite his concerning conduct.
“I have no idea how this guy is still teaching,” one of his UCLA students wrote in October 2020 in an anonymous class review.
Two former Duke students, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they fear for their safety, said that while they did not report Harris to university officials at the time, his behavior was well known within the small philosophy program and they did not feel they would have been supported by faculty if they’d come forward.
Taken together in the years since major mass shootings at Columbine High School, Virginia Tech and elsewhere, the students’ allegations at three top-tier colleges raise questions about the line between uncomfortable and actionable behavior, a university’s duty to encourage the reporting of it, and an institution’s obligation to prevent it from occurring at another school.
The students’ descriptions of years of alarming behavior prompts another question: What, if anything, did the universities do to get Harris help?
A graduate student at Duke as he completed his Ph.D. in 2019, Harris also attended Cornell for a year before UCLA hired him as a postdoctoral fellow and lecturer — a distinguished posting — until he was put on “investigatory leave” last March after allegedly sending pornographic and violent content to his students.
“Clearly Duke should not have passed him to us, and Duke and Cornell should not have passed him to UCLA,” said Adriene Takaoka, a Cornell philosophy graduate student whose time overlapped with Harris’. “We’re just lucky that no one’s been physically hurt. Certainly people have been psychologically damaged.”
The former Duke students described their initial interactions with Harris as largely collegial, but with strange undertones that grew over the years.
“There would just be this feeling of ‘um, I feel uncomfortable’ or ‘that was creepy,’” another said. “By the time I left the program, I wanted absolutely nothing to do with him.”
But Andrew Janiak, a Duke philosophy professor and former chair of the department who served on Harris’ dissertation committee, said he never had any indication of such behavior, describing him as “very shy, very reticent, never aggressive. I never saw him even raise his voice.”
Janiak received the first reports of harassment in late March, after Harris had left Duke. Emails show Janiak immediately contacted UCLA.
Duke and Cornell declined to comment to AP and did not answer a list of detailed questions sent via email, such as whether any official reports were made about Harris while he attended their institutions and if there were none, what that says about their culture of reporting.
