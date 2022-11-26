LOS ANGELES — Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled, Friday, as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend.
Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs.
Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut, on Thanksgiving Day, to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure.
No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.
The most extreme gusts reached 99 miles per hour in mountains north of Los Angeles, the National Weather Service said.
