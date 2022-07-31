Russia Ukraine War

Photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka runs from the fire in a burning wheat field, Friday, during his assignment after Russian shelling, a few kilometers from Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region.

 Mstyslav Chernov/AP Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian officials blamed each other, Saturday, for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in an attack on a prison in a separatist-controlled area. The International Red Cross asked to visit the prison to make sure the scores of wounded POWs had proper treatment but said their request had not been granted so far.

Meanwhile, Russia kept on launching attacks on several Ukrainian cities, hitting a school and a bus station.

