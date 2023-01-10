SAN FRANCISCO — A judge in San Francisco, on Monday, ruled that the San Francisco district attorney’s office doesn’t have to recuse itself from a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother.
Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, has served more than half of a 44-year sentence for a 2000 conviction for involuntary manslaughter, armed robbery and carjacking. Brown is seeking to reduce his sentence.
His attorney, Marc Zilversmit, had sought to remove District Attorney Brooke Jenkins from the case, saying it otherwise would be clouded by politics, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Breed appointed Jenkins to be district attorney before Jenkins was elected to the position, in November.
Zilversmit had asked for the state attorney general’s office to take over the case, but San Francisco Superior Court Judge Brendan Conroy denied that request.
In 2000, Brown and another man robbed a diner in San Francisco and fled over the Golden Gate Bridge. His then-girlfriend, who was driving the getaway car, was either pushed or fell from the vehicle and was fatally struck by a drunken driver.
Zilversmit has argued for a reduced prison term based on a new state law. The district attorney’s office has opposed him being resentenced.
Zilversmit told the newspaper that his office was considering its options.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said that a strict firewall “was put in place previously to wall off District Attorney Brooke Jenkins from this case will remain in place.”
(1) comment
""doesn’t have to recuse itself from a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother"" Of course not....Now Kneel Sheeple ;) lol lol lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.