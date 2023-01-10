SAN FRANCISCO — A judge in San Francisco, on Monday, ruled that the San Francisco district attorney’s office doesn’t have to recuse itself from a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother.

Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, has served more than half of a 44-year sentence for a 2000 conviction for involuntary manslaughter, armed robbery and carjacking. Brown is seeking to reduce his sentence.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""doesn’t have to recuse itself from a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother"" Of course not....Now Kneel Sheeple ;) lol lol lol

