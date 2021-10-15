CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council has selected a recruiting firm to help it find a new city manager.
On Tuesday, the Council unanimously agreed to contract with Ralph Anderson & Associates, of Rocklin, California. The firm’s proposal included an estimated cost of $28,000 to conduct a nationwide search.
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen will negotiate the contract, bringing it to the Council for approval at a special meeting, in order to allow the firm to begin work as soon as possible.
The Council received five proposals to consider. All provided similar cost estimates, Councilmember Jim Creighton noted, although one firm did not charge a fixed fee, but had many individual services and charges.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said one reason for hiring an executive search firm for the task is not only for their recruitment reach, but also that they perform more in-depth background checks on candidates that the city itself.
“They do a much deeper dive,” she said.
While the Council members said most of the firms that submitted proposals seemed relatively equal, Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said he did not favor selecting Municipal Solutions. That firm aided the city four years ago in hiring Robert Stockwell, initially in an interim role, which was later made permanent.
Stockwell resigned in 2019, after a tumultuous tenure.
“I don’t think they were really able to find a great fit,” Kulikoff said of Municipal Solutions.
Since July 22, Anne Ambrose has been serving as interim city manager, on a six-month contract. The former City of Palmdale executive was brought in following the resignation of former City Manager Anna Linn.
Ambrose expressed that she is interested in applying for the permanent position. As such, she recused herself from the discussion of hiring a recruiting firm.
