SOUTH WHITTIER — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier, last Wednesday, has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support, Monday.

Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the group of cadets spoke out for the first time since the crash, insisting it was an accident, not an intentional act, as Sheriff Alex Villanueva contended, last week.

