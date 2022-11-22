SOUTH WHITTIER — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier, last Wednesday, has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support, Monday.
Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the group of cadets spoke out for the first time since the crash, insisting it was an accident, not an intentional act, as Sheriff Alex Villanueva contended, last week.
“I fell asleep at the wheel,” Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond Bar, told NBC4. “I woke up to the sound of (recruits) banging on the windows.”
Gutierrez was behind the wheel of a Honda CRV that plowed into a group of law enforcement cadets, early Wednesday morning. Two dozen recruits were injured, four critically.
One of those critically injured recruits, identified by the sheriff’s department as Alejandro Martinez, was listed in grave condition, on Monday. The sheriff’s department asked the public to “keep him and his family in your prayers.”
Sheriff’s officials said three other cadets remain in critical condition, while the rest of the more than two dozen trainees who were injured in the Wednesday morning crash have been released from hospitals, according to the sheriff’s department.
The cadets were injured when the SUV swerved into a group of about 75 law enforcement trainees who were on an organized run around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, just blocks from the sheriff’s STARS Explorer Academy law enforcement training center.
Sheriff’s officials said the group of recruits was running in columns northbound on the roadway when the southbound SUV swerved to the opposite side of the road and plowed into the trainees, leaving a trail of injured bodies that Villanueva compared to a plane crash.
The SUV then slammed into a light pole, which was knocked to the ground. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at about 30-40 mph at the time, authorities said.
A law enforcement vehicle was behind the runners for traffic control, but there was no vehicle in front of them. The first runners managed to avoid being hit by the oncoming SUV, which plowed into those behind them, authorities said.
