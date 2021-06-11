PALMDALE — The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering recreational swimming starting this weekend at its four City pools.
Recreation swimming will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Marie Kerr Park pool, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), and McAdam Park pool, 38115 30th St. East, and on Sunday at Courson Park pool, 38226 10th St. East, and Oasis Park pool, 3850 East Ave. S.
The summer recreation swim schedule through Aug. 20 will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at Courson and Oasis pools, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Marie Kerr and McAdam pools.
Swimmers will need to purchase a recreation swim pass membership at https://apm.activecommunities.com/palmdale/Membership. Passes are available starting at a discounted rate of $30 for Palmdale residents and $35 for non-residents for 10 sessions.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect, including social distancing and facial coverings when entering and exiting the facility and when out of the water.
For details, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/ParksandRecreation or call 661-267-5611.
