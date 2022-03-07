PALMDALE — Residents are invited to attend workshops to provide input on the proposed Palmdale Regional Recreational Complex.
The workshops are tonight, at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S, and Tuesday, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
One of two joint projects in partnership with Lancaster, the regional recreational complex is proposed as an approximately 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer year-round, indoor opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun and fitness, according to the staff report.
“We had a nice turnout for our first set of meetings, in January, and now we are seeking additional input as we work through the suggestions and ideas from the community,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in an announcement of the workshops. “We’ll discuss the results from our recent survey and get additional feedback for our residents as we develop this new regional recreation complex.”
The Palmdale City Council, in July, approved a $307,485 consulting contract with Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture for the conceptual design and site selection for a regional recreation center.
Among the potential amenities the complex could include are an indoor gymnasium, indoor and outdoor synthetic turf fields, an indoor walking track, multipurpose rooms, fitness rooms with lockers, a rock wall, boxing ring, pump bicycle track and handball, racquetball and pickle ball courts.
The complex could also include computer workstations, space for small informal group seminars or office/meeting space for local nonprofits and schools to provide youth services.
Other options for physical fitness include a playground geared toward those with physical or cognitive limitations, an indoor warm therapy pool, indoor cool water exercise pool and other water activities.
Outdoor tiered grass seating for small bands and neighborhood events or a drive-in movie set-up is also a possibility.
The actual amenities, services, and activities to be included in PRRC will be the result of community collaborations and staff recommendations.
Visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PRRC for details.
