CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the word “PEER,” Joy Bogese approaches people struggling with drug addiction the way a teacher might approach a reluctant student — gently, calmly and armed with experience in a subject that has stymied each of them.
Bogese, a recovering heroin addict, breaks the ice by telling them a bit about herself.
“I’ve been homeless, I did time in jail. I remember thinking, there’s no hope. I’m always going to be a junkie,” she tells a homeless man while standing next to a uniformed police officer. “I made it and you can, too,” she quickly adds.
Bogese is one of four peer recovery specialists who have been working in central Virginia this year as part of “Project Recover.” The specialists are embedded with ambulance crews and police officers so they can offer guidance and resources to victims during one of the most difficult times of their lives — immediately following an overdose.
The program began after Courtney Nunnally, a recovering addict who founded a nonprofit organization to help get people into treatment, partnered with the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia. For its first year, the project received a $302,000 federal grant to hire peer recovery specialists who have turned their lives around after waging long battles with addiction. The program’s supporters are currently searching for funding for a second year.
Most days, Bogese and Nunnally are out on patrol with police in Richmond and Chesterfield. They respond to 911 overdose calls and also patrol areas around abandoned buildings, cheap motels and parking lots, looking for the signs of addiction.
On a recent Monday, Bogese spots Adam Hall, a homeless man she first met, two weeks earlier, in the parking lot of a shuttered shopping plaza. She and Chesterfield Patrol Officer Travis Adams reintroduce themselves and ask him how he’s been.
Hall, 49, tells her he was shaken recently after a young man who stayed at the same campsite he stays at died of a drug overdose.
“Did you think about what we talked about?” Bogese asks, reminding him about some treatment options she suggested during their first meeting.
“It’s not something I’m into yet, but I’m definitely thinking about it,” Hall says.
Bogese says she respects his honesty and hands him some naloxone nasal spray, a prescription medicine used to treat opioid overdose emergencies.
“He has those ideas and options we talked about, and those seeds are planted,” she says as she walks away.
On this particular day, Adams and Bogese are not called to the scene of any overdoses during several hours of patrol. But they know it probably won’t be long before they will. Like many communities around the country, Chesterfield County has struggled with the opioid addiction crisis.
In 2021, police here responded to 308 calls for overdoses of heroin, fentanyl or a combination of both; 77 of those calls involved fatal overdoses. So far this year, they’ve responded to 161 overdoses; 27 of them have been fatal, said Lt. Edward Pierpont.
The use of peer recovery specialists gained popularity, in the late 1990s, when the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration began to fund grant programs specifically focused on peer recovery support services.
During the opioid crisis over the last decade, peer recovery specialists have become even more prevalent. In 2015, a police chief in Massachusetts announced that opiate addicts who walked into the police station for help would not be charged with a crime. Former Gloucester Police Chief Leonard Campanello’s Facebook post received national attention and led to the creation of the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative, a nonprofit that helps law enforcement agencies create early diversion and other “non-arrest” programs to reduce overdose deaths and expand access to treatment.
Since its inception, seven years ago, the initiative has grown to a national network of nearly 700 police departments in 34 states.
