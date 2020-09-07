LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County set an all-time temperature record Sunday, with a high of 121 degrees at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.
It was the highest temperature ever observed at an official recording station in the county, according to the National Weather Service.
Record or near-record temperatures were being felt for a second straight day across the Southland as a blistering holiday weekend heat wave maintained its stranglehold, with no significant relief expected until after today.
An excessive heat warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for L.A. and Orange County.
Lancaster reached 112 degrees and Palmdale hit 111, beating previous records for Sept. 6 of 110 an 107, respectively, set in 1955. The Palmdale mark is the highest ever recorded in September, bettering Saturday’s high of 109.
Downtown Los Angeles reached 111 degrees, just two degrees short of the all-time record set in 2010. Other cities were also approaching all-time highs, with Van Nuys and Santa Clarita each reaching 116 and Burbank 114.
Cooling centers were open throughout the weekend in LA County and can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ and www.211oc.org/resource-centers/extreme-heat-cooling-centers.html. Officials cautioned that capacity is limited due to social distancing requirements.
The heat wave wreaked havoc on the local power grid, with Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reporting scores of scattered outages that left thousands of people without electricity all day long. Some DWP customers were not expected to have their power restored until Monday.
The California Independent System Operator, which manages the power grid, announced that a Flex Alert — a call for voluntary conservation — will be in effect from 3 to 9 p.m. through today. Urging voluntary conservation is an effort to stave off too much strain on the state’s electrical system, possibly leading to rolling power outages, like those that occurred during high heat last month.
(1) comment
We need either Gas, or Nuclear powered generators as a back up. Shows the stupidity of our politicians...Solar is a weak energy, and although it is cleaner you need real power during these extremely HOT times....run on solar when we can....use the heavy weight power sources only when needed. Our govt. morons set these goals, not realizing there will be consciences if solar (mostly) is our "only" option. Lets be clean (energy wise) but let's not be stupid to try and please some whining idiots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.