Robert Marchand, a diminutive Frenchman who once was told he would never excel in cycling only to set world records as a centenarian, has died. He was 109.
Marchand, who until recently was still riding his exercise bike 20 minutes a day, died overnight at the care home where he lived outside Paris, the facility’s director told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Marchand, born in 1911 in the northern French city of Amiens, traveled extensively as a young man, working as a truck driver in Venezuela in the late 1940s and then as a lumberjack in Canada. He had also been a firefighter.
Back in France in the 1960s, Marchand worked various jobs that left him with no time for sports, but he eventually took up his bike again when he was 68 years old and began a series of cycling feats.
Marchand, just five feet tall and weighing 115 pounds, cycled from Paris to Moscow in 1992 and set the record for someone over the age of 100 riding 100 kilometers.
As a young man, Marchand once was told by a coach to give up cycling because his small size would prevent him from achieving anything.
