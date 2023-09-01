Livestock auction

Bidders were enthusiastic during this year’s Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction, setting yet another fundraising record of more than $1 million.

 Photo courtesy of David Joseph Photo

LANCASTER — It was another record-breaking year for the 68th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction, held Aug. 24, raising more than $1 million for the local youth who participated.

This year’s event brought in $1,020,252, organizers reported Thursday, topping last year’s all-time fundraising record of $1,013,282. The 2022 event was the first time the auction topped $1 million.

