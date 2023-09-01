LANCASTER — It was another record-breaking year for the 68th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction, held Aug. 24, raising more than $1 million for the local youth who participated.
This year’s event brought in $1,020,252, organizers reported Thursday, topping last year’s all-time fundraising record of $1,013,282. The 2022 event was the first time the auction topped $1 million.
The auction, held at the newly designated Marvin Crist/Ron Emard Show Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
The patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
This year’s auction featured 318 “lots,” or animals, up for bid including beef, swine, lamb and poultry. This was an increase in animals from the prior year, which featured 266 lots for bidding.
The list of the top 20 bidders for the 2023 auction featured a number of familiar names from years’ past, including top buyer Ron Emard’s AV Animal House group. They were joined on the list by Builders Unlimited Construction, Rich Meiers Landscaping Inc., Craig Van Dam Farms, Calandri Farms Inc., California Compaction Corp., Progression Drywall Corp., Porter Concrete Construction, PBLA Surveying, Bowe Contractors Inc., Theurer Orthodontics, Barnyard Belles buyers group, All Glass & Plastics, Kyle and Kyle Ranches Inc., Parris Law Firm, Tyler Ranch, Telesis Collision Center, AV Engineering, Scramblez and Neighborhood Stop and NSATF.
This year’s auction was the last stand-alone event. In 2024, the auction will take place during the California Poppy Festival and Fair slated for April 2024. The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival “A Barn Good Time” will take place Sept. 22 through Oct. 1.
