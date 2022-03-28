ROSAMOND — With the much-delayed Water Reclamation Plant finally nearing the finish line, Rosamond Community Service District officials are questioning the construction management by the firm hired to oversee the project.
When complete, the plant will treat wastewater to a high degree, then percolate it into the ground to recharge the underlying aquifer and providing an additional source of groundwater for the District’s use.
Construction began, in November 2019, and was originally expected to be operational, in spring 2021.
However, the project has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain issues, as well as a faulty blower system that has been the latest obstacle to its completion.
Parts have been repeatedly ordered and installed by the manufacturer to get the system operational, with difficulties in obtaining new parts adding to the delays.
The most recent component to arrive, last week, is the fourth attempt to fix the problem, General Manager Steve Perez said, at the District’s Board of Directors meeting, on Wednesday.
“I can’t tell you how frustrated I am in getting the parts,” he said.
It is at the point where it be better to get a new blower installed, but “we have no clue what the delay would be” to get a new blower, Perez said.
“As long as that blower fires up and runs like it’s supposed to … I think it’s just a punch list of little things to be completed,” Public Works Director John Houghton said, Wednesday.
Given the months of delays, with this issue in particular, Director Greg Wood expressed disappointment in how the construction management firm has performed.
The District hired consultant Kennedy Jenks at the project’s outset to handle the construction management. The firm also worked with the District in designing the plant itself.
“Kennedy Jenks has been pretty much MIA from these meetings for a long time,” Wood said. “I think it’s time to have Kennedy Jenks at our next meeting to answer this Board’s questions and get some commitments as to when this plan is going to be up and running.”
Wood emphasized that this is not a reflection on District staff, who have “done everything they can to get this thing up and running.”
“It shouldn’t be up to our staff to run cover for the contractor and the engineering firm that put this together,” he said.
Perez agreed that the firm needed to meet with the Board.
“It’s high time our construction manager answer the questions,” he said. “They need to start doing something about this.”
Board President Rick Webb said Kennedy Jenks is being paid by the District to oversee the project, but staff are the ones who have been the face of the project to the Board.
“It’s not a request, it’s a demand they be at the next meeting,” he said of Kennedy Jenks.
The wastewater treatment plant project was developed as a means of addressing more than one issue facing the District.
In addition to handling the community’s wastewater disposal, the plant will recharge the underlying groundwater basin, providing additional groundwater for the District to pump.
The District has been under an order from the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board since November 2015 to reduce excess nitrates seeping into the groundwater from water treated to a secondary level at the existing wastewater treatment plant. The treated water is sent to evaporation ponds on-site, which have been found to be leaking.
An option to reline the ponds was deemed to be too costly and this alternative was developed.
The reclamation plant will take the secondary-treated effluent, treat it additionally to remove nitrates, then percolate the resulting water into the ground.
This is intended to not only resolve the nitrate contamination problem with the regulators, but also recharge the aquifer, allowing the district to pump more groundwater.
The project calls for increasing the higher-level treatment capacity of the plant from the 500,000 gallons per day to 1.27 million.
