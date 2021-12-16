The defense bill that received final passage in the Senate, on Wednesday, includes funding for programs and projects specific to the Antelope Valley.
The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes nearly $770 billion in Defense Department funding, which includes everything from pay for members of the military to purchasing weapons systems, from research and development programs to construction at military facilities.
The bipartisan funding bill also lays out requirements for Defense Department policies and procedures.
The bill includes funding for several aircraft programs based in the Antelope Valley.
The classified B-21 bomber, under development by Northrop Grumman at its Air Force Plant 42 facility in Palmdale, is funded at $108 million for this year, according to the bill’s text.
Five B-21 bombers are in various stages of construction in Palmdale, according to a report by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall at a conference in September. They will eventually undergo testing at Edwards Air Force Base.
The NDAA also includes a requirement that the B-21 be capable of carrying the Long Range Standoff Weapon, a nuclear cruise missile under development.
The bill funds purchase of 85 F-35 fighters for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The center fuselages of the F-35 are assembled in Palmdale, also by Northrop Grumman, as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin.
The Navy will purchase an additional two MQ-4C Triton unmanned maritime aircraft under the bill. These are also produced by Northrop Grumman in Palmdale.
More than $126 million is authorized for modifications to the U-2 spy plane, manufactured at Plant 42 by Lockheed Martin.
In terms of military construction, some $4 million is authorized for a Flight Test Engineering Lab Complex at Edwards AFB.
Members of the military will see a 2.7% pay raise under the authorization act.
The funding authorization is for the fiscal year which began on Oct. 1.
Rep. Mike Garcia, who represents the southern portion of the Antelope Valley, praised the bill for what it provides.
“I am pleased that the House passed the final version of the bipartisan FY2022 NDAA, which would provide vital funding for our nation’s defense sector and bring hundreds of millions in economic impact to California’s 25th District,” Garcia said. “Given the current threats our nation faces, from China to Russia, it is crucial that we ensure America’s defense sector is armed with the best technology and the brightest minds. I’m glad to see that this legislation includes many critical provisions such as provisions that improve military family housing and funding to support our initiatives to deter China. The House passage of this bill brings us closer to ensuring that our military has the funding it needs to keep our nation safe and secure and stay ahead of our adversaries like China and Russia.”
Garcia, however, expressed disappointment that the military pay raise was not greater and that the defense bill did not include his proposal to allow the professional licenses of military spouses to be valid across states, allowing them to practice their profession without needed to obtain another license when the military moves their spouses.
“While I am pleased with many provisions in this bill, it is not perfect,” Garcia said. “I’m disappointed that the final version of the FY2022 NDAA does not include my Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act; however, I remain steadfast in my efforts to get this legislation to the president’s desk in order to support our military families.
“I’m also disappointed by the anemic 2.7% pay raise for our troops. This is flatly insufficient, particularly for our junior enlisted service members, too many of which are struggling to get by. If we want to attract the talent necessary to ensure that the United States military remains the most powerful fighting force on the face of the planet, we must ensure that our junior service members can support themselves and their families. In Congress, I’ll continue to be an outspoken advocate for securing the pay raise our nation’s servicemembers need.”
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents the northern areas of the Antelope Valley, also praised the bill’s passage.
“On a local level, the NDAA secures the authorization of $9.12 million to construct the Solar Energy Storage System at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, bolstering the installation’s energy resiliency,” he said. “The NDAA also enhances our region by including some bases, like NAWS China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base, as eligible locations for waiving the waiting period for certain military retirees. This will allow our defense partners to retain vital expertise and knowledge of military missions and capabilities.”
