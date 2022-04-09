LANCASTER — Kevin Baikie became a naturalized US citizen, last year. As a new US citizen, the Canadian-born businessman decided to run for a seat on the City Council in the all-mail municipal election this Tuesday.
Two full-term City Council seats are up for election. Incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi are running for re-election. Baikie is one of seven challengers, along with Shawn Cannon II, Ayinde Frazier, King Moore II, David Paul, Fran Sereseres and Leslie Underwood.
Baikie decided to run for elected office after reading about the upcoming election in the Antelope Valley Press.
“The signature-gathering was the hardest part,” Baikie said. “Most people are scared to put themselves out there.”
Baikie owns SB Refinishing, which does bathtub reglazing, counters, sinks and ceramic tile. He started doing refinishing work in 1992. He moved to the United States with his family from Vancouver Island, when he was a teenager. He moved to the Antelope Valley, about five or six years ago.
Asked about his qualifications as a candidate, Baikie responded that he is analytical, rational and logical.
“I can handle most any jobs; I’m pretty versatile,” he said.
Baikie talked about mask or vaccine mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandates were in full force at the time of the interview.
“You don’t hear any politicians talking about how this is an issue about your rights,” he said. He added he is against mask mandates.
Baikie would like to add a nuclear power plant near the Lancaster Water Reclamation Plant on Avenue D, which is operated by Los Angeles County Sanitation District No. 14. The treated wastewater from the plant could be used to cool the nuclear reactor.
“Obviously this would be a long-term project,” he said.
He predicted residents energy rates would drop by 50%, and the plant would attract new businesses and industry to the Antelope Valley.
“Radiation, I don’t know how to get people not to fear it so much; it’s all around us,” he said, adding he knows high levels of radiation are dangerous.
Baikie likes the ease of travel on surface streets in the city of Lancaster.
“It’s a well-designed city,” he said. “You can go 45, 55 miles an hour down surface streets.”
Baikie would like to see that ease of east-west travel continue.
