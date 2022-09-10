PALMDALE — Highland High School Principal Charles Dunn was working at a gas station looking forward to his first year of graduate school when his father, a Vietnam veteran, entered his room shortly after 6 a.m., on Sept. 11, 2001, and woke him up.
‘“He goes, ‘Turn on the TV; let’s see what’s happening,’ ” Dunn said.
On the television, thick, black smoke billowed out of the World Trade Center’s north tower.
“My first reaction was it was an accident; a plane slammed into a building,” Dunn said. “As a 22-year-old, I thought, ‘This is horrible,’ but I went back to bed just thinking it was an accident.”
Dunn recalled the day and generational moments of his grandfather and parents during a Friday morning ceremony in Highland High’s theater in honor of the 21st anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A few minutes later, Dunn was awake and getting ready to go to work. He looked at the TV and saw an explosion. That was United Airlines Flight 175, which had turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and slammed into the south tower near the 60th floor.
“I remember it vividly like it was yesterday,” Dunn said. “I knew then that my entire life was going to change. I didn’t know how it was going to change, but it was going to change.”
Dunn called in late to work. He watched TV for the next three hours. He watched the towers collapse. He watched people jump out of buildings. He saw American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the west side of the Pentagon. Dunn collected himself and went to work.
“I saw the best of humanity and the worst of humanity while I was at work,” Dunn said.
Most of the gas station’s customers’ shared Dunn’s shock and had a lot of questions. Others made generalizations about people of Middle Eastern descent, Dunn said.
“I believe every nationality was affected, every religion,” Dunn said. “Everybody was affected by a loved one being lost, somebody being killed. … It was a very powerful moment.”
Dunn’s younger brother, who was 19 years old at the time, joined the US Navy, three weeks later. His brother served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Dunn asked him why he joined; his brother said it was out of love.
“He wanted to make sure that he wanted to support all of the people that gave their lives and he wanted to do his part,” Dunn said. “The events of that day have shaped our lives; hopefully your generation won’t have the memory such as 9/11 or the assassination of a political leader or somebody famous. Your memory will be somebody, hopefully when we put a man on Mars or when we cure cancer. Hopefully, that will be the memory where you stop and realize, ‘This is my generational moment.’ ”
Dunn closed with a plea not to forget what happened in the past.
“Remember, we are all one people,” Dunn said. “Our skin color, our race, our religious orientation, all of that means nothing when we’re standing together watching a tragedy. So let’s learn from these events and make the world a better place.”
Highland High teacher Tim Green was in his second year of teaching, on Sept. 11, 2001. After the events of that day he decided to become a part-time firefighter. Green shared the story of Ladder Company 6, a group of six New York City firefighters who went into the north tower looking for survivors. Just as they reached the 27th floor, the south tower collapsed. They knew they had to evacuate the north tower.
They met Josephine Harris, an employee who worked on the 77th floor.
“Hobbled by painful injuries sustained in the wreckage and debris, Josephine moved down the stairwell with the help from the crew, all the while the captain saying, ‘Just keep going; we’re almost there,’ ” Green said.
As they reached the fourth floor landing, Harris said she could not go any further. She fell to the floor. As the firefighters discussed how to carry Harris the rest of the way, the tower collapsed about them. Remarkably, Harris and the six firefighters survived. The rescue operation lasted more than three hours.
“I wish that I could say this story was one of many that happened that day among the debris after the towers fell,” Green said. “But unfortunately, it was one of very few. As mentioned earlier, 343 firefighters gave their life on 9/11, each doing what all first responders do, putting the safety and well-being of others ahead of their own.”
The Highland High Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard did the presentation of colors. The Highland High Singers sang the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful” and other songs at the ceremony.
Junior ROTC senior aerospace science instructor Lt. Col Brian Owen also addressed the crowd.
“It doesn’t matter what a piece of paper says about freedoms and your rights if no one is willing to fight for them,” Owen said. “We have those freedoms and are able to gather today because of brave men and women willing to do violence in defense of freedom, like our own Staff Sgt. Allan Walker.”
Walker graduated from Highland High, in 1993. He was a Marine Corps drill instructor in San Diego. After the 9/11 attack, he volunteered to go to Iraq. He was killed on April 6, 2004, in a fierce street fight in Ramadi that became known as “The Ambush of Echo 2/4.”
Riding to the rescue of another unit, Walker and his comrades drove into a murderous cross-fire. Ten Marines were killed in a few minutes. Walker was the oldest at 28 and as a platoon sergeant, the senior noncommissioned officer.
“He was a Bulldog like you,” Owen said. “Don’t let his sacrifice go in vain.”
Antelope Valley College’s Veteran Resource Center hosted an observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, on Friday, at the flagpole outside the Administration building. The program included a national moment of silence beginning at 8:46 am. One of the speakers was AV College adjunct instructor Mark Gilman. Gilman was a firefighter, on Sept. 11, 2001. He flew to New York City that as part of a special group to assist with the recovery.
Ashley Chavez, the Veteran Program coordinator and a US Navy veteran, and Jeremiah Shaw, an AV College student and Marine Corps veteran also addressed the crowd.
“It was a great way to honor and recognize the day,” Howard Davis, assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs, said. “The fact that more than half of the students at the college were not alive when this event happened, it’s incumbent upon us as educators to educate them and to keep that knowledge of that day front of mind.”
Navy veteran Jessica Zarley, who works at the Veteran Peer Access Network, talked about how 9/11 was her generational moment.
“Growing up I remember the older folks say they remember exactly where they were when JFK was assassinated, I couldn’t relate,” Zarley said. “When the space shuttle exploded, couldn’t relate. LA Riots, I vaguely remember. But Sept 11, I remember it perfectly. I wasn’t entirely sure of the effect it would have on our future, but I was sure that I wanted to protect those who could not protect themselves. I remember the images of the heroes who were running into the danger. The firefighters hoisting the American flag at ground zero has stuck with me to this day.”
