Chestley “Chet” Styles

World War II veteran Chestley “Chet” Styles, 99, of Rosamond shows off some of his paperwork along with a portrait of Gen. George S. Patton, who he met in 1945. Styles turns 100 in November.

 DENNIS ANDERSON/Special to the Valley Press

ROSAMOND — Most of us have never gotten closer to the legendary World War II general than the movie “Patton,” with actor George C. Scott playing Gen. George S. Patton standing in front of a big American flag.

That’s not the case for Chestley “Chet” Styles, 99 years old, who spent 30 years working out of Palmdale on the Los Angeles County Road Department. Styles was close enough to the iconic WWII leader to see he had blue eyes as penetrating as the general.

