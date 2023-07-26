ROSAMOND — Most of us have never gotten closer to the legendary World War II general than the movie “Patton,” with actor George C. Scott playing Gen. George S. Patton standing in front of a big American flag.
That’s not the case for Chestley “Chet” Styles, 99 years old, who spent 30 years working out of Palmdale on the Los Angeles County Road Department. Styles was close enough to the iconic WWII leader to see he had blue eyes as penetrating as the general.
A buddy on guard roused Styles from a catnap in the field, and let him know that Lt. Gen. George S. Patton was coming through to inspect their gun position. The gun was in a pit dug by hand in ground rock-hard and still cold from Europe’s most bitter winter in 50 years.
Styles, a private first class, had been one G.I. in the massive Allied Army pushing toward Berlin in 1945. His unit, Battery D of the 546th Anti-Aircraft Artillery, was perimeter security for Patton’s headquarters.
Speaking with a faint Arkansas drawl, Styles said, “Our battery, we must’ve been good, because they picked us to guard General Headquarters.”
“I reported, and saluted, and (Patton) said a few friendly words to me, and I said a few friendly words to him,” Styles said in a conversation at his dining table. “He looked at me with those big blue eyes, and said, ‘Let’s have a look at that weapon.’ ”
The weapon he referred to was called a “Quad Fifty,” an array of four .50-caliber machine guns on a turret.
“He asked me questions, and I ain’t bragging, but I didn’t miss a one,” Styles said.
The “Quad Fifty” featured an electric trigger. The general, and the private, showed each other they both knew everything about it, including its massive 100 mm gunsight.
“The last thing he said before he went on his way was, ‘I wish this weather would clear up so we could get on with the business.’ ”
The business was finishing history’s biggest war.
Anti-aircraft guns were vital at headquarters because even though the Nazi air force, the Luftwaffe, was nearly a spent force by the end of the war, the aircraft that could still fly were doing any damage they could.
It was Styles’ skill in handling that array of four monstrous machine guns that saw him awarded the Bronze Star before he went home at Christmas 1945.
“The sign, and I saw it, said, ‘Berlin — 38 kilometers,’ ” he said.
The Americans would stop short of Berlin because of the Allies’ decision to let Joseph Stalin and the Red Army capture the bombed ruins of the Third Reich capital. Styles was on duty at the gun to ward off a last-gasp attack.
“I shot down a Stuka dive bomber,” Styles said. “With those .50-caliber machine guns, I was sitting in the turret, (and) I had everything set and ready for him.”
The Stuka signature attack run was to scream in from the sky and let its bomb drop at the last second from a steep dive. Styles shot first.
“On his tail, I spotted a tiny swastika,” Styles said. “I pressed the button and let go with a burst for one, two, three seconds … and down he went.”
The dive bomber crashed in a tree line by a farmer’s field, “And that was it. He was dead.”
That’s how it went for the quick and the dead at the end of the war, with the Third Reich defeated and a new world waiting following Japan’s surrender four months later.
Styles made it home for Christmas, went to work, raised seven children, and planted a photograph of Patton near his Bronze Star on the mantle.
Styles looks forward to his 100th birthday in November. He still goes shooting, and his neighbors, Barbara and John Ament, say he is a good shot.
