PALMDALE — Proponents of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will collect signatures from noon to 3 p.m., today, at Sam Yellen Park & Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S.
The signature gatherers include Maricruz Avalos, whose nephew Anthony Avalos died on June 21, 2018, after he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend, who are charged in the 10-year-old’s death.
Proponents will need to collect signatures from 10% of the county’s registered voters — that’s 566,857 signatures — by July 6, to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot. They will ideally collect approximately 800,000 signatures to account for invalid signatures.
Gascón’s office dropped its bid for the death penalty in the case, last year.
“It’s just really important due to the fact that we don’t want killers out on the streets,” Avalos said. “They could do 50 years, or 30 years, or if they behave, they could be out in three in our neighborhood.”
Gascón faces a second recall attempt following his election, in November 2020, and a series of directives he enacted after he took office, including barring prosecutors from seeking the death penalty or trying juveniles in adult court. Last September, organizers of the prior recall attempt said the effort was hampered by COVID-19 pandemic health mandates, along with a “premature start,” and vowed to re-launch their bid to recall the county’s top prosecutor, who was sworn into office, in December 2020.
Gascón faced increased criticism recently after his policy against trying juveniles as adults led a 26-year-old transgender admitted child molester to get two years in a juvenile facility for the January 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Palmdale Denny’s restroom.
Hannah Tubbs was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of crime. Her legal name is James and she only recently identified as female following her arrest in the case, according to prosecutors.
Gascón backpedaled on his policy after alleged jailhouse recordings of Tubbs boasting about her light sentence and that she wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender went public last week.
He noted in a series of Feb. 18 memos to office staff that “in exceptional circumstances, criminal jurisdiction may be appropriate for youth offenders” and that juveniles may be selectively transferred to the adult court system in the “most egregious cases that warrant a state prison commitment.”
“While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” Gascón said in a statement. “If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused, we would have handled this case differently. The complex issues and facts of her particular case were unusual, and I should have treated them that way. This change in policy will allow us the space to do that moving forward.”
Because Tubbs’ case remained in the juvenile court system, she will not have to register as a sex offender.
The district attorney said he became aware through a reporter, last Thursday, of a jailhouse call with Tubbs, which Gascón said was “extremely disturbing to me because it showed a level of callousness and a level of disrespect for humanity from an individual that I had previously felt that given her conditions and when the crime had originally occurred, she needed to be prosecuted as a juvenile.”
“As a result of reviewing the contents of that particular jail call, I came to the conclusion that this person was gaming the system,” he said. “I had not had that information available. Neither did my executive team until we found out, you know, through a particular news outlet.”
The district attorney said last week’s changes in policies will give the office “the vehicle for exceptional cases and exceptional conduct.”
This week, members of the association representing Los Angeles County prosecutors voted overwhelmingly in support of an effort to recall Gascón, the organization announced, Tuesday.
The Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the collective bargaining group for more than 800 deputy district attorneys in the county, had previously invited Gascón to speak to the organization as it considered whether to back the recall, but he declined.
Roughly 83.3% of ADDA members took part in the vote, with 97.9% voting in support of the recall, according to the group.
