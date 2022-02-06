SACRAMENTO — Last year’s election of whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers just over $200 million, or about 28% less than state officials had budgeted.
The state Legislature set aside just over $278 million for the Sept. 14 election. Of that, $35 million went to the Secretary of State’s office, while the rest — about $243 million — was divided up among the state’s 58 counties.
However, it cost the counties $174 million to put on the election, leaving $69.5 million left over, according to a letter published, Thursday, by the Secretary of State’s office. Meanwhile, the Secretary of State’s office spent $26.1 million, leaving a balance of $8.8 million. It’s possible those costs could increase as the office is still processing expenses.
