SACRAMENTO — The recall debate stage will include a Democrat for the first time Wednesday, as YouTube creator Kevin Paffrath joins three Republicans rivals in making the case they should be California’s next governor if voters boot Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.
Paffrath will join Republicans John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer in the televised debate. Like in past debates, talk show host Larry Elder, who is widely considered the frontrunner in the replacement race, declined to appear. Newsom also declined an invitation.
The presence of a Democrat will add a new element to what’s become a familiar formula in past debates, with all three Republicans sharing similar positions on most topics, including their opposition to Coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates. Paffrath’s appearance on stage may complicate Newsom’s advice to Democrats to vote no on the recall and forgo the chance to choose a replacement candidate.
More than 22 million California voters have received ballots in the mail with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should replace him? Voters have 46 replacement candidates to choose from, though former Congressman Doug Ose left the race after ballots were printed and has endorsed Kiley. More than 1.5 million people have already returned their ballots, according to ballot tracking data from Political Data Inc.
The replacement candidate with the most votes will become governor if a majority of voters want to boot Newsom. The last day to vote is Sept. 14.
All four candidates on stage are in need of a breakout moment that could help boost their name recognition and support among voters in the race’s final weeks. Newsom and Democrats have dedicated most of their attention to Elder, warning he would be a dangerous leader for California. That, and his long career as a conservative commentator on television and radio, has elevated him to front-runner status among the replacement options.
Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor, has called for Elder to drop out of the race, pointing to his past comments about women in the workplace and allegations from an ex-fiancée that he displayed a gun in front of her. Elder denied brandishing a gun at anyone. The criticism hasn’t seemed to notably dampen Elder’s standing in the race.
(1) comment
Elder has challenged Newsom to a debate...Newsom declined. Logic will always win a debate (even if Chris Wallace is the moderator). That is why Newsom is Coward...as are most Democrat politicians. That is why they have to silence anyone that opposes them...they are weak, their stand on the issues are weak, and their policies are weak....Just like Joe Biden...who is weaker than Jimmy Carter. Time for someone that cares about California...because you have been played for long enough....don't forget to kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.