The Recall DA George Gascón campaign has collected more than 500,000 signatures, as of May 31, the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition, the campaign announced, Thursday.
The recall campaign also mailed out 3.6 million petitions with pre-paid return envelopes to registered voters. To qualify, the campaign must collect 566,857 valid signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters, or 10% of the total current registered voters, by July 6.
“Right now, the recall petition is in the mailboxes of 3.6 million registered voters in LA County,” the campaign stated. “If just 5% sign and promptly return the petition, we will have more than enough signatures to not only clear the threshold, but also to ensure there is enough cushion for those that are inevitably invalidated. The fate of this recall is quite literally in the hands of Los Angeles County voters.”
This is the second recall effort by opponents of Gascón, who have said his policies favor criminals over victims. The 2021 recall effort failed to gather enough signatures to qualify.
According to a Fox News report, Gascón, in an interview with the “How We Win” podcast, deemed the recall effort as one driven by “fear-mongering.”
Gascón claimed that his policies are “based on … years of research, data,” and that “I didn’t pull this stuff out of thin air,” the report said.
Elise Moore, a spokesperson for Gascón’s campaign, wrote in an email that they did not have a comment.
When Gascón took office, in December 2020, he immediately implemented a progressive criminal justice reform platform that included abolishing the death penalty, doing away with sentencing enhancements, not seeking cash bail and ending the practice of transferring juveniles to adult court.
Gascón’s directive not to transfer juvenile cases to adult court came under heightened criticism after 26-year-old transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs was ordered, in January, to serve two years in a juvenile facility for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the women’s restroom of a Palmdale Denny’s, eight years ago.
Tubbs was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of crime. Her legal name is James and she only recently identified as female following her arrest in the case, according to prosecutors. Tubbs gloated over the light sentence in an alleged phone conversation with her father, according to a report by Fox News.
Gascón acknowledged in a statement released, in February, that he would have handled the case differently.
“Like every responsible office, we learn as we go, take feedback from the community, and make necessary adjustments based on our experiences and the complex nature of this work,” Gascón said in the statement at the time.
Tubbs committed violent crimes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She was arrested and convicted in Idaho. She also did time in Soledad State Prison for assault with a deadly weapon. She was transferred from prison to juvenile custody. She is in jail in Kern County on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Michael Clark, a Washington man who was found dead in the Kern River, in August 2019.
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently voiced her support for the recall effort, citing a news report published by the Los Angeles Times as being the tipping point for her decision.
“Learning that our DA’s ‘Zero Bail’ policy has interfered with a diversion program’s ability to serve people who are suffering from addiction, mental illness and homelessness is unacceptable and the last straw,” Barger said in a statement. “Diversion programs like this one seize a narrow window of opportunity to offer treatment and housing to arrested individuals who’ve hit rock bottom. But the quick release option put in place by Gascón’s policies squanders that opportunity. If there’s no rock bottom, there’s no incentive to accept help — instead, we’re left with a squandered opportunity to end suffering and help heal some of our community’s neediest individuals. As a result, I feel compelled to add my voice in support of the recall effort.”
According to the campaign, the recall effort continues to build bi-partisan support throughout Los Angeles communities. Supporters include victims’ rights advocates, current and former law enforcement officials, and Los Angeles County residents. 34 cities (and counting) in Los Angeles County have issued votes of no confidence in Gascón.
Some 98% of Gascón’s own line prosecutors support the recall, along with Los Angeles police and sheriffs.
“We have collected 500,000 signatures! This isn’t just a recall. It’s a public safety movement,” child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami tweeted. “Democrats, Republicans, DTS’s, and independents — ANGELENOS — have all come together, have dedicated their time, and have worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months to fight for victims, survivors, families and children when George Gascón completely abandoned them.”
