Devil’s Punchbowl

These are some of the concept drawings for the new nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl. The original nature center was destroyed, nearly two years ago, by the Bobcat Fire.

 Drawings courtesy of Sparano + Mooney Architecture

VALYERMO — The conceptual design for the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area Nature Center proposed replacement “builds on the theme of site transformation and rebirth into a new way to experience the landscape of Devil’s Punchbowl,” according to consultant Lacey Withers.

The original nature center was destroyed by the Bobcat Fire, nearly two years ago. The 1,000 square-foot building served as a garage from the 1940s until 1988, when it was converted into a nature center. The park was dedicated, in 1963.

