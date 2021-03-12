PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts have created a rebate program to provide aid to businesses whose sewer usage was reduced due to the COVID-19 safer-at-home orders.
The program provides a way for qualified businesses with reduced or no water use, due to the pandemic, to potentially receive a reduction or partial rebate of their District 14 and 20 wastewater service charge payments. The service charge payment is a separate line item on the property tax bill.
“We’re pleased that we worked out a means (to) provide some financial relief to our businesses who have been adversely affected by the pandemic,” Palmdale Mayor and Sanitation District 14 and 20 Delegate Steve Hofbauer said.
Palmdale Councilman Richard Loa, a delegate for District 20, touted the benefits a business can reap from such a program.
“The Sanitation Districts also offer a low-water rebate program that is open to all ratepayers that generate below average amounts of wastewater,” he said.
Applications for the COVID-19 rebate will be accepted through June 30. For details, visit www.lacsd.org/covidrebate, email rebate@lacsd.org, or call 562-908-4288, Ext. 2727.
The Sanitation Districts are a regional agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving more than 5.6 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated areas within Los Angeles County. The districts protect public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.
Visit www.lacsd.org for details on the districts.
