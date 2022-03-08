LANCASTER — The city of Lancaster is looking to reallocate grant funds to make improvements to Mariposa Park and Webber Pool and set aside funds for a first-time home-buyers program, under a proposed substantial amendment to the city’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships.
The City Council will conduct a public hearing, today, to collect feedback on the proposed amendment to the five-year Consolidated Plan and Action Plans.
A substantial amendment to the Consolidated Plan and Action Plans is required when a big enough change is proposed in regard to funding priorities, proposed activities, goals and objectives, according to a staff report by Director of Finance George Harris.
The proposed goals are for fair housing services, affordable housing preservation and to promote homeownership opportunities.
The activities include the Webber Pool improvement project. The city would allocate $500,000 to replace the pump, filtration system and pool boiler, among other projects to bring the pool, at 716 Oldfield St., up to the required standards for operation, beyond the summer months. The project is anticipated to benefit 167,350 residents, according to the report.
The city would allocate an additional $713,176 for the Mariposa Park improvement project, for an approximately $1.35 million total budget. The project, located at 45755 Fig Ave., would replace the existing playground equipment and flooring to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to the report.
Other improvements include, but are not limited to, rehabilitating two restrooms, replacing interior concrete sidewalks, replacing drinking fountains and replacing tables and chairs. The project is anticipated to benefit 18,950 city residents.
The city would also allocate approximately $1.09 million for a first-time home-buyer program that would provide income eligible first-time home-buyers with financial assistance toward the purchase of a home. The program is anticipated to benefit 10 households, the report said.
The proposed amendment would also see the city allocate $101,420 for the Community Housing Development Organizations set-aside to meet the 15% minimum requirement for the first-time home-buyer program. The city is currently in the process of identifying eligible Community Housing Development Organizations to implement activities that would be subject to the set-aside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.