Reading in the Park

Children paint in the park at the fourth annual Reading in the Park book festival held Saturday at Everett Martin Park in Littlerock.

 Photo courtesy of Kayleen Imagery

LITTLEROCK — The fourth annual Reading in the Park book festival held Saturday at Everett Martin Park was a fun-filled day of books, stories and sound healing.

“It was the best one so far,” organizer Waunette Cullors said.

