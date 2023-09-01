LITTLEROCK — The fourth annual Reading in the Park book festival held Saturday at Everett Martin Park was a fun-filled day of books, stories and sound healing.
“It was the best one so far,” organizer Waunette Cullors said.
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 9:05 am
Reading in the Park is the largest book festival in the Antelope Valley. The goal is to encourage and promote literacy and a love of reading to all ages, Cullors added.
Cullors likes when people appreciate events such as Reading in the Park. Sponsors were The WOW Flower Project, Honeylink and NJ Luke Publishing.
“You put in this work and you want people to recognize it but appreciate the efforts of it,” she said. “I think when you don’t have things in your community like out there, they’re appreciative of the fact.”
The free festival featured different people reading books such as authors, Keppel Union School District administrators and community members. Readers included a bilingual speaker and one in American Sign Language.
“Over 3,000 books were handed out, equitable books from preschool all the way to junior high,” said Cullors, who serves as president of the Keppel Union School District Board of Education.
There were a variety of vendors at the festival who also gave away backpacks, school supplies and books.
“The theme was Dive into Reading and they dove into reading,” Cullors said.
The festival included a deejay and activities such as art in the park and face painting.
