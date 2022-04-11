ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District is considering a deficit budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, a conscious decision made to smooth the impact of rate increases over a five-year period, while replenishing the District’s reserves, District Accountant Brad Rockabrand said.
The District’s Board of Directors took a first look at the proposed budget during a workshop, on Wednesday. The budgets are based primarily on the 2021 rate study.
“The budget is a flexible document. It is meant to serve as a roadmap for respective sources and uses of financial resources over the course of a fiscal year,” Rockabrand said, and based on the best, most current information available at the time.
The draft budget calls for $16.3 million in revenues and $10.3 million in operating expenses plus $2.5 million in capital projects. Once funds are set aside in the various reserve funds, the District will have a $1.3 million deficit.
This is slightly less than the nearly $1.6 million deficit forecast for the coming fiscal year in the 2021 rate study, he said.
In strictly operating terms, the budget shows $10.8 million in operating revenues against $10.3 million in operating expenses.
The budget includes estimates of personnel costs, as negotiations with the District’s employee union are ongoing.
The 2022-2023 capital budget of $2.5 million is split roughly evenly between water and sewer projects. Carryover amounts from each of these funds actually lessens the overall budget by about $740,000, Rockabrand said.
These carryover amounts are for projects that were not finished for one reason or another, Public Works Manager Brach Smith said.
The capital budget includes $250,000, split between water and sewer, for a storage building at the District’s administration building. The District has plans to expand the administration building, which will include additional document storage, as well as an emergency operations center, but the additional storage is needed before that expansion will be done, General Manager Steve Perez said.
This interim storage building will also help inform the plans for that expansion, as to what space is adequate for storage.
“I think we’re going to learn something when we get this building up,” he said.
Once the main building addition is complete, the interim storage building can be used by the Public Works Department for vehicle and equipment storage, Perez said.
The 2022-2023 budget is expected to be brought back to the Board for approval, in May.
