ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District’s plan to lease its old building to the Kern Antelope Historical Society for the establishment of a museum hit a snag thanks to a new law that went into effect Jan. 1.
The District proposed to lease its old office building at 2700 20th St. West to the historical society for $12 per year as a community benefit.
However, in order to lease the property, the District would have to declare the building as surplus property, General Manager Steve Perez told the Board at the April 14 meeting.
This would be a permanent designation, and the District would be unable to repurpose the property in the future, Perez said.
Once declared surplus, the property would become available to organizations in the state focused on low-income housing.
“This new law is an example of the state doing away with RCSD’s ability to manage its own property assets,” Perez said. “It also discourages investment in property for future plans.”
Due to the new law, the District cannot lease the building to the historical society, as the state may step in during the process and award the lease to other parties, leaving the District and the historical society without the use of the property and facility, Perez said.
Perez said the District will continue working with the historical society to find a good solution.
(0) comments
