ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District customers could see their water and sewage service fees increase as the District seeks to increase revenue without too severely impacting its customers.
The District is seeking a balance as the cost of water and sewer has skyrocketed in the last 38 years due largely to the high costs of maintaining and replacing aging infrastructure, which is estimated to cost US water Districts $1 trillion, according to a study by RDN Consultants presented at the March 10 Board of Directors meeting.
RDN’s rate study seeks to make up this shortfall by building on four key elements: equitability, affordability, revenue stability, and practicality.
Equity is the main focus of the rate study, ensuring no District customers are affected disproportionately. Cost responsibility shifts to commercial accounts in an effort to allocate costs equitably across all account holders.
The study presented findings in the form of recommended revenue adjustments that the District would need to make to operate and sustain the district over the next five years. The newly proposed rate structures are designed to achieve the needed adjustments.
Water revenue adjustments were level at 8.8% increase for all five years of the rate study period. Sewer revenue adjustments were set to 14.5% in fiscal year 2021-22 and 10.9% for the remaining four years of the rate study period. It is important to note that these needed increases are for the total revenue the District collects, not rates. RDN is proposing numerous strategies to increase revenue while lessening the impact on District customers.
Fixed monthly charges are proposed to initially go down for residential customers with five-eighths meters to one meter, before gradually increasing. This is due to the removal of the three hundred cubic feet of water usage baseline that is included in base rates.
The proposed new water rate structure is changing from four usage tiers to three. Usage tier thresholds have been lowered because of new California state water conservation laws that impose financial penalties on water districts that fail to meet the 55 gallons per person per day usage targets.
Director Greg Wood led a discussion about the proposed lower tiers and the effect they would have on customers. Ultimately, the new residential tiers would be required to align the District’s water allocation methodology to match that of the state of California.
The average District residential customer will see a monthly water bill increase of $6.11. This average represents about 70% of the District’s residential customer base.
The average commercial 1 customer will see a monthly water bill increase of $20.90, while the average commercial 2 customer will see an increase of $2.56.
The proposed sewer rates would have the average residential customer paying $4.62 more each month, with the average commercial 1 and commercial 2 customers paying $55.98 and $112.52 more each month, respectively.
The relatively small change in proposed residential rates in comparison to proposed commercial rates is due to the current disparity in sewer usage between residential and commercial accounts.
The Board of directors discussed the rate study at length before unanimously accepting the study and setting a public hearing date for the proposed new rate structures. The Board also authorized District staff to begin working with RDN to fulfill state utility rate change requirements under Proposition 218.
“One of the largest variables affecting this rate study is the costs of the groundwater adjudication,” General Manager Steve Perez said. “Our District will have to purchase approximately 2,600 acre-feet of water that we would normally pump from our aquifer. We estimate the cost of this water will be as much as $13 million.
“It’s not enough to just break even on what it costs for day-to-day operations. We must run the district looking at the big picture and preparing for the future. That means having financial reserves that allow us to fund $2.5 million worth of water and sewer capital improvement projects each year without having to take out loans with costly interest rates.
“California state legislation is causing the majority additional costs and expenses, both directly and indirectly, including the $15 million Rosamond Water Reclamation Project.”
Wood said he is looking at making sure the agency is fiscally sound and in compliance with state regulations and state law.
“I’m more worried about making things easier on our customers when they have to pay the bill every month,” he said.
The Board is set hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 12 for the proposed increase in the water and sewer rates.
