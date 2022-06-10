ROSAMOND — After months of delays, the Rosamond Community Services District’s water reclamation plant is poised to begin its start-up operations, next week.
The plant should begin the 30-day start-up phase, on Monday, Senior Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Ryan Becker told the Board of Directors, on Wednesday.
“That’s the goal,” he said.
The plant was scheduled to start operations, in December, but it has been plagued with issues found during tests of the equipment in preparation for that startup.
While many of the equipment issues have been cleared, work continues on improvements to the ducting in the blower room to keep it cool when the critical blowers are running and prevent them from overheating and shutting down.
As an interim measure, with the weather heating up, the District is purchasing a portable evaporative cooler to use to cool the blower room, Becker said.
“We’ll have the portable unit to get through start-up, he said.
The cooler is an “inexpensive insurance policy,” General Manager Steve Perez said.
District staff felt it was imperative to have the cooler on standby in case the additional air conditioning unit is not delivered and installed in time, he said.
Once the blower room air conditioning is completed, the portable cooler can then be used elsewhere as needed, he said.
As the District is preparing to inaugurate its new reclamation plant, it may also be able to assist a neighboring district.
Bear Valley Community Services District, near Tehachapi, is “in desperate need” of a compressor for its wastewater treatment system, Perez said.
RCSD has a compressor that has not been used for several years and is no longer needed. It is the same as what the Bear Valley district uses, he said.
They have offered to purchase the compressor, which the District could sell at an depreciated price.
“We have not other use (for it). It will sit and not be used at all,” Perez said. “It’s very critical for them.”
At the same time, RCSD can recoup some of its investment in the equipment, he said.
Because the matter came up too late to add to the Board’s agenda for possible approval, the Board agreed to a loan of the equipment, until such time as the Board can vote on the sale, likely during a special meeting in the near future.
Director Ben Stewart praised the cooperation between the agencies.
“It’s a good feeling to see that we’re helping other agencies,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.