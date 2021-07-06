ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District is looking to hire a firm to oversee the District’s timekeeping, payroll and Human Resources compliance.
Christian Gibbs, regional sales director for Upland-based Southland Data Processing, conducted a presentation about his firm at the Board’s June 23 meeting.
Founded in 1986, Southland Data Processing processes about $1.37 billion in transactions each year and files taxes for clients in all 50 states. The company’s customers include Burger King, the YWCA of San Gabriel Valley, and Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City.
As Gibbs explained, Southland Data Processing leverages technology to help alleviate administrative loads.
The company prides itself in its customer service and boasts that they have no voicemail during business hours, Gibbs said.
The company donates to nonprofit partners each year. The company is familiar with municipalities and is already working with the City of Longview and the Pico Water District.
They are proposing to provide Rosamond Community Services District timekeeping, payroll, and human resources compliance services. Timekeeping can be done using web apps or mobile phone apps.
Director Ben Stewart asked about geolocation features to ensure employees are clocking in at an approved work location.
Gibbs said that those features are available and that customer privacy is critical. If the geolocation feature for timekeeping is used, it would only log locations of timekeeping events, according to a recap of the meeting.
