ROSAMOND — Officials with the Rosamond Community Services District are working on addressing issues with the dump station used by recreational vehicles to empty their waste tanks.
The dump station, at the District’s offices at 3179 35th St. West, is the only such service in Rosamond. District customers can use it for free because they already pay for such services with their sewer bills; but those who are not District customers are charged a fee for each use.
The station is self-serve and available at all times of the day.
“A lot” of travelers do make use of the station, General Manager Steve Perez said, at the Board of Directors’ Nov. 9 meeting.
The station takes tokens for the free use by District customers, but that system has not been functioning properly.
“That’s been a problem for some of the residents,” he said.
The system is intended to allow free access for locals, while preventing travelers from using it without paying, Director Byron Glennan said.
Perez said he has asked the contractor for the dump station system to upgrade it.
“We are working to get that repaired and to find a way to allow them to use it,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic somewhat affected efforts at repairing or upgrading the system and the contractor is pushing for a new system, which uses access cards instead of tokens, Perez said.
The tokens are a significant cost to the District to provide “and they don’t all come back,” he said. “People in some cases hoard them.”
For travelers, the dump station accepts credit cards.
