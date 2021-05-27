ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District’s residential and commercial customers will see their water and sewer rates increase after the District’s governing Board approved rate adjustments earlier this month as part of the District’s efforts to remain fiscally solvent.
The average district residential customer will see a monthly water bill increase of $6.11. This average represents about 70% of the District’s residential customer base.
The average commercial 1 customer will see a monthly water bill increase of $20.90, while the average commercial 2 customer will see an increase of $2.56.
The sewer rates will see the average residential customer paying $4.62 more each month, with the average commercial 1 and commercial 2 customers paying $55.98 and $112.52 more each month, respectively.
The Board of Directors held a public hearing on May 12 regarding the proposed rate adjustments as part of the state requirement for the district to have a rate study every five years.
“No one on (the) Board wants to raise the rates. We have to pay the same as everyone else,” General Manager Steve Perez said, according to a meeting recap. “RCSD is a non-profit governmental entity and can only charge what it actually costs to provide water and sewer service to the community. These adjustments are only proposed to keep us in the black.”
The Board voted to approve the rate study in April.
The proposed rate adjustments can only be approved by the public via a protest vote, as laid out in Proposition 218, a ballot measure approved by California voters in 1996 that says a rate increase by a water district can be blocked if more than half its property owners protest in writing.
Every parcel owner was mailed information on the rate study and the proposed rate adjustments with instructions on how to cast a protest ballot by submitting a letter to the District.
The time period to submit the protest ballots closed at the end of the public hearing, which lasted from 7 to 8:23 p.m.
More than 30 people attended the meeting virtually, with more than 17 comments made by members of the public during the public hearing. Those included two letters submitted and read by Rosamond Community Services District staff. Many of the comments centered on the impact the rate increases would have on the district’s customers, according to a recap.
“We understand there are a lot of things because of the COVID, because everything else is going up, the gas, and everything,” said Yolanda Ash, a 17-year Rosamond resident. I’m just asking the board to be considerate of the people here.”
Greg Williams, who runs the Facebook page “Rosamond Community Watchdog,” commented: “I appreciate the job that this Board and the general manager are doing in managing safe drinking water for our community. I just implore you to step back and look at this rate increase.”
Williams ran a campaign on Facebook to educate the community on the protest vote and encouraging the community to vote the rate increases down.
Board President Rick Webb allowed many of the community members to speak more than once. The directors were then given an opportunity to speak on the matter of the proposed rate adjustments.
“I voted yes to accept the rate study and move this process forward,” explained Director Greg Wood. “My reservations and concerns are not with how the rate study was done, but rather the recommendations and proposals to achieve certain goals and milestones.”
Wood went on to express his support for a rate increase, but that he felt the proposed rate adjustment was too much, specifically in the restructuring of the tier structure and the elimination of the three units of water currently included on the base rate.
Director Ben Stewart talked about listening to each public comment and taking notes on them. “In my honest opinion, we are considering the ratepayers in Rosamond,” said Stewart. “The whole reason I ran for the Board was to consider you guys.”
Stewart explained that he takes his role as a Board member very personally.
“We understand it’s going to be tough for you to foot these bills. It’s tough for me,” Stewart said. “But we have to secure water for us. That’s the most precious resource on earth.”
He then explained the difficulties facing the District because of the adjudication, and expressed appreciation for the community’s efforts to conserve water and reduce costs.
Director Alfred Wallis reinforced Stewart’s comments about buying water after the adjudication. “They have to buy that water,” Wallis said. “Water’s going to be like gold because it’s hard to get.”
Director Byron Glennan expressed caution about reducing financial reserve goals to lower the rate increases.
“Moving at a slower pace would be a big mistake,” Glennan said. “We did that in the past and that’s why we’re here now.”
Webb added his support for the comments made by directors Stewart and Glennan. Webb also addressed the comments on staff salaries. “I don’t challenge people’s salaries because you get what you pay for,” explained Webb. The assistant GM is well educated and well-informed. We’ve got good people here.”
The meeting then recessed while the protest ballots were counted live on-camera. Of the 303 total received, the final count of valid protest ballots was 278, far short of the 2,358 needed to vote the rate increase down. There were 21 duplicates and four were not valid.
The Board adopted the resolution establishing water service fees on a 4-1 vote with Wood dissenting. The Board voted 4-1, with Glennan dissenting, to table the proposed sewer service fees to address concerns in regard to whether they adequately addressed commercial 2 customers’ impact on the sewer system.
The Board unanimously approved the resolution at a special meeting on May 17.
